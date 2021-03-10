STILL MISSING: 14 years today without Yeremi Vargas

TODAY, March 10, marks the 14-year anniversary of the disappearance of seven-year-old Yeremi Vargas from Vecindario, Gran Canaria.

He was last seen playing on some wasteland near the family home and his mother, Ithaisa Suarez is hopeful that the case will be reopened as she says they have been able to gather new, more solid information which she hopes will allow the investigation to go ahead.

She says that the Guardia Civil have always been supportive, but since the case was closed there is little that they could do.

Back in March 2012, the Guardia Civil announced that they had new information about a vehicle and clothes belonging to the little boy and worked on several hypotheses, such as revenge against the family, paedophile networks or even organ trafficking.

They questioned or investigated 195 people aged under 65 who had ties to paedophilia which children under 15, as well as 15 people serving time for child abuse and several people on the island linked to such crimes.

Then, in 2016, the Guardia Civil suspected a man who was serving time in prison in Algeciras, Cadiz, for abusing a minor and he was transferred to Gran Canaria, although he refused to testify or provide a DNA sample. Two months later, his cellmate claimed that he had told him how he had killed Yeremi and burned his body, which he denies. He was sentenced for another attack in 2012, but was released from prison in March 2020.

Another cellmate said that the man had said that the situation with Yeremi had “got out of hand” and he had had to “make him disappear”. However, the judge handling the case did not believe there to be enough evidence against him and the case was shelved in March 2018.

