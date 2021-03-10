Spanish cop to run 180km to fund Jaen’s first palliative unit for children with cancer.

National Police officer Miguel Echevarria, based in Linares, plans to complete his marathon in 24 hours to raise funds for Jaen Hosptial in collaboration with the organisation Pídeme la Luna (Ask For The Moon)

He will set off from La Guardia de Jaén on March 20 and end in the Bulevar park in the capital, and has already raised around €15,000.

After spending an afternoon with children with cancer, the father-of-two told Cope: “It was something very special” and prompted him to do something to help.

He decided to collaborate with the charity association Pideme La Luna, and is inviting other runners to take part in his challenge.

Runners can buy a bib for €10 and up to 80 people can take part in different sections of the route, complying with Covid security measures established by the health authorities.

“Just as I planned a 16-week training system, I have planned my eating and route. I will try to ensure that everything is very scheduled because it is going to be the key to success that my energy remains constant,” said Miguel.

Anybody interested in joining Miguel and helping to fund a new palliative care unit in Jaen can find out more on the Ubuntu project Instagram and Facebook pages.

Miguel said private sponsors and donations would also be “greatly appreciated”.

