Spain in Talks to Begin Manufacturing Sputnik V Vaccine

SPAIN is in talks to begin manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine, it has emerged.

According to reports, Spain could begin manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine.

Spain’s Ministry of Health said the country is one of the candidates to manufacture the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

According to one publication, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) is in talks with several companies with facilities that have the capacity to produce them.

Kirill Dmitriev, director of the Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, which markets the vaccine around the world, said he had already reached agreements with production facilities in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to produce Sputnik.

However, a spokeswoman for Health said she is not aware that there are any agreements.

The company signed the first agreement with RDIF to manufacture the vaccine in Europe was in Italy with pharmaceutical company Adienne, as confirmed by the fund and the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce.

This move is an important step for the Russian drug, since one of the requirements of the European Union to approve, buy and distribute vaccines among their countries is that they have manufacturing capacity on European soil.

Sputnik V has been licensed in 42 countries and is 92 per cent effective.

Speaking about how long it might take for the vaccine to be approved in Europe, a spokesman for the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said: “For the moment, it is not possible to know how long this might take and if it will finally be able to comply with all the guarantees of quality, safety and efficacy and, therefore, obtain authorisation.”

Russian authorities announced in January that they were willing to deliver 100 million doses to Europe in the coming months but reports suggest Russia has only given 6.7 million vaccinations.

