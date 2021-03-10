Society Of Editors Executive Director Resigns After Defending UK Press Over Meghan Row

Society of Editors executive director Ian Murray resigns after defending UK press over Meghan row.

The executive director of an industry body that represents the UK press has resigned following a row over its reaction to comments made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about racism in the media.

Ian Murray, executive director of the Society of Editors, agreed to step down from his role so the organisation can "rebuild its reputation". A strongly-worded statement issued by the body following Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey said it was "not acceptable" for the couple to make claims of racism in the press "without supporting evidence", adding that the press in the UK press was not racist.



“Since the statement was issued the SoE has been heavily criticised,” Mr Murray said.

“While I do not agree that the Society’s statement was in any way intended to defend racism, I accept it could have been much clearer in its condemnation of bigotry and has clearly caused upset. As executive director I lead the Society and as such must take the blame and so I have decided it is best for the board and membership that I step aside so that the organisation can start to rebuild its reputation.”

