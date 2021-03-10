Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Stands With Eminem Against Cancel Culture.

SLIPKNOT and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has become an unlikely ally in rapper Eminem’s fight against the cancel culture mob after the heavy-metal rocker spoke out in defence of the hip-hop artist.

Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, was recently the subject of a ‘cancel culture’ campaign to get him banned from social media platform TikTok.

The latest backlash against the singer came after users of the video-sharing social networking service called for the 48-year-old’s chart-topping track Love The Way You Lie, which features Rihanna, to be pulled from the site – because his lyrics ‘glorify domestic violence’.

In the single, Eminem raps the famous line: “I know I’m a liar, if she ever tries to f***ing leave again, I’ma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire.” Young TikTok users have called the song ‘problematic’.

Eminem responded by sharing a lyric video for his 2020 song “Tone Deaf”, which contains the lyrics, “I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf)/ ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me.”

Taylor, seeing the story make headlines this week, brought up the topic when speaking with Matt Pinfield on the New & Approved series on Los Angeles’ 95.5 KLOS radio, stating: “I was just reading about how Gen Z is trying to cancel Eminem because of one line that was in a Rihanna song that he did with her. And I am just like, is that where we are right now? I mean, at this point, you are talking about the Salem witch trials. You are talking about, you know, America in the ’20s, where the KKK was a political force. You are talking about complete condemnation without context or any rationalisation for an action like that.

“To me, that is the most dangerous when the mob decides that you are gone. I mean, that is Caesar at the Colosseum, for God’s sake. That is when it is dangerous,” he continued

“The level of censorship that we are starting to see, and I am not saying that certain things have not been said that easily offend people. However, the flip side of that is that you cannot even make a joke anymore, even in the cleanest of situations. Where people completely turn on you. And there is not a hint of satire, there is no hint of irony. It is just all outrage, and it is all through [smartphones].

“And that is when it’s really greedy, that is when it’s really dirty. It can’t be that way. If we cannot have a conversation, how the hell we are going to communicate. If we cannot understand the difference between metaphor and complete reality, then we are in real trouble,” he concluded.

