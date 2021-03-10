Shake-Up At Manchester United As Two Positions Are Filled From Within.

MANCHESTER UNITED have announced the promotion of John Murtough to Football Director and Darren Fletcher to Technical Director – rejecting names likes Luis Campos, Edwin van der Sar and Paul Mitchell.

-- Advertisement --



Murtough steps up from his job as head of football development at United to fill a role the club have been considering for several years.

Fletcher takes up his new post two months after returning to United as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching team. The 37-year-old former midfielder, who made more than 340 first-team appearances at Old Trafford, will continue to help out as a coach for the rest of the season.

Murtough will have overall leadership and responsibility for operations and strategy across all football functions, working closely with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the football staff to create the structures, processes and culture to deliver sustained success on the pitch.

Darren will work closely with John to add technical input and direction into all football and performance areas. He will focus on a co-ordinated and long-term approach to player and squad development, helping maintain the integral link between the Academy and the first team.

As Football Director, John will work day-to-day with Ole to align recruitment and other strategies and to ensure that the first team has the best-in-class operational support it needs to succeed.

Ole will continue his role in the recruitment process, supported by extensive scouting and data analytics functions that will continue to report to John. Matt Judge will also report to John, with a new title of Director of Football Negotiations.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, said: “These are hugely important appointments that reinforce the progress we have been making as a club in recent years in our relentless pursuit of success.

“We have already made great strides forward in the way we run our football operations, and the benefits are visible in the resurgent pipeline of academy talent reaching the first team and through our improved recruitment record.

“John has been integral to our progress in these areas and his deep understanding of development ensures the club’s traditions of bringing young players through from academy to first team will continue. This new position is a natural evolution that harnesses his leadership qualities and his years of experience in the game.

“Darren’s stellar achievements as a player and his own journey from academy to Premier League and Champions League winner means he naturally commands respect and understands this vital part of the club’s DNA.

“In this new role, the first in our history, he will deliver technical advice across all aspects of the football department as well as contributing to the communication and delivery of our football philosophy across all areas of the club.

“I am delighted that John and Darren have accepted these roles and I look forward to the contribution they will make, together with Ole and the rest of the staff, as we build toward future success.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Shake-Up At Manchester United As Two Positions Are Filled From Within”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.