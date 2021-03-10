SEVILLA Knocked Out Of The Champions League By Borussia Dortmund



The young Norwegian star, Erling Haaland, scored twice tonight (Tuesday 9), one goal in each half, for Borussia Dortmund, in their round of sixteen second-leg tie at Signal Iduna Park, to send Spanish side Sevilla out of the Champions League 5-4 on aggregate.

With a 3-2 deficit from the first-leg in Spain, Sevilla came storming out of the blocks right from the start and had Dortmund pinned back, with Ocampos, Oscar and Suso all having chances in the first 20 minutes, but nothing that managed to get past Marwin Hitz.

-- Advertisement --



But then, as has happened so often in Europe, the youngster Haaland popped up to score left-footed after 35 minutes, and then again on 54 minutes, putting a penalty away, at the second attempt, to give Dortmund what looked like a comfortable 5-2 lead, four of those courtesy of the Norwegian.

Then on 68 minutes, Sevilla were given a glimmer of hope when former Liverpool player, Emre Can pushed De Jong in the area, earning the visitors a penalty. En-Nesyri promptly banked the ball in off the underside of the crossbar to give Sevilla hope, at 2-1 in the match and 5-3 on aggregate.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui then decided it was time to go for broke and sent on Oliver Torres for Oscar, followed by Ivan Rakitic and Munir El Haddadi for Fernando and Suso, with Sevilla still in need of two goals.

A spectacular save from Sevilla keeper Bono, from Mahmoud Dahoud, kept the match alive, and then, in the 95th minute, an En-Nesyri goal pulled Sevilla level in the match 2-2, but still 5-4 down on aggregate, and sadly it’s the Andalucíans who are out of this year’s Champions League.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sevilla Knocked Out Of Champions League By Dortmund”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.