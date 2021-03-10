Scientists find rare fossilised tree almost 20 million years old

GREEK scientists have found a rare fossilised tree, around 20 million years old.

This is the first time that a fossilised tree has been found in such good condition, with its branches and roots intact.

It was found near the Petrified Forest on the volcanic island of Lesvos, a Greek island in the Mediterranean Sea.

It is 19 metres long and was preserved thanks to a thick layer of volcanic ash which covered it after it had fallen. It was dug out and moved for further investigation using special equipment.

Experts also found numerous leaves from fruit trees and animal bones, allowing them to get a better idea of the ecosystem of the era, Professor Nikos Zouros from the Natural History Museum of Lesvos Petrified Forest explained. “It’s a unique find” he added, “it is in excellent condition and the study of the fossilised wood will allow to identify what type of plant it comes from.”

The Petrified Forest of Lesvos is a UNESCO protected site of 15,000 hectares resulting from a volcanic eruption almost 20 million years ago which wiped out the subtropical forest ecosystem on the island with lava.

