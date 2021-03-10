SUBJECT to any change in the requirements of the State of Alarm, Benalmadena Pueblo will host a special Saturday market of recycled products from 10am to 2pm in the Plaza del Alguacil.

Organised by the local Council and Benalmadena Merchants and Entrepreneurs Association (ACEB), there will be around 15 stalls selling new (not second-hand) items made from recycled materials.

According to Rosa González Rubia of the ACEB, there will be a total of 15 stalls selling recycled, handicraft and restored objects. The idea is that the articles put up for sale are made by hand, or restored objects with the aim of giving them a second use.”

-- Advertisement --



This is a pilot programme and it is hoped that local stores will take advantage of the new market to stay open themselves to welcome the extra visitors to the village so that the market can continue into the summer.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Saturday recycled market set to become a regular event”.