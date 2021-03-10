SARAH EVERARD: Serving Metropolitan Police Officer Arrested In Connection With Her Disappearance



The Metropolitan Police has confirmed the rest of a serving officer in Kent, in connection with the disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, and he has been taken into custody, with a statement from the Met Police saying, “He has been taken into custody at a London police station where he remains”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

It is also reported that a woman has been arrested at the same location, on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is now in custody.

Ms Everard went missing last Wednesday 3, at around 9pm in the evening, after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, and police say her family is being kept updated with any new information.

Nick Ephgrave, the Met Police Assistant Commissioner, said in a statement, “The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development. We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing”.

He continued, “I understand there will be a significant public concern, but it is essential that the investigative team are given the time and space to continue their work”.

The statement added in reference to the arrested woman, “She has also been taken into custody at a London police station. The Directorate of Professional Standards is aware. Sarah’s family has been kept updated of these developments”.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said, “This is a significant development in our inquiry. This is a fast-moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah”.

