Sarah Everard: Police search home and garden of serving Met Police Officer arrested in connection with the young woman’s disappearance.

Police officers have been searching the home and garden of the serving Metropolitan police officer who was arrested only last night in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

PC Wayne Couzens, aged 48, a former mechanic was being held by London colleagues in connection with the missing person investigation. Couzens had not actually been involved in the search operation.

-- Advertisement --



The Westminster-based diplomatic protection officer was taken into custody at a London police station after being arrested at his home in Kent.

Ms Everard went missing last Wednesday evening, March 3, after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham. Police have said that her family are being kept updated with any new information.

Ms Everard’s uncle Nicholas spoke to the Mail Online and said, ‘It’s shocking and very upsetting. We were not expecting a development like this and it’s difficult to make sense of it.

‘I found out that a police officer had been arrested through the media last night. I spoke to my brother straight away and he was as shocked as me. The whole family is and all our friends. I spoke to him again this morning and we are waiting for an update from the police.

‘The police are doing everything they can and we are grateful to them. We are expecting an update from them later today. I could never have imagined that the investigation could have taken such an unexpected twist.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sarah Everard: Police Search Home and Garden of Serving Met Police Officer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.