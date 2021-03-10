Russian Govt Website Down Days After Warning Of US Retaliatory Cyber Attack.

The Kremlins website has gone down just days after a warning that the US would launch a cyberattack on Russia. Russia expressed its alarm after it was reported the United States was planning a series of covert counterattacks on Russian networks, saying such strikes would amount to cybercrimes.

The report by The New York Times on March 7 said the planned US move would be in response to the hacking of SolarWinds software that US officials say was conducted by Russia, something Moscow strenuously denies.

White House officials told The New York Times that “a series of secret actions across Russia’s network” is expected to make the first big move in the next three weeks. Sources said the action would be less obvious to outsiders but would give a clear signal to President Vladimir Putin and his officials. They added that cyberattacks can be combined with more economic sanctions.

It is now thought that Russia would likely impose new sanctions or open investigations into U.S. businesses as a way to interfere in their local operations.



A security expert said: “Most aggressively, the Kremlin could make public and/or covert moves in the security sphere. The Russian government could endorse cyber operations targeting Western companies not merely to collect information, but to infect and damage their networks,” according to Stratfor. “Of most concern, but also the least likely at the moment, Russia could step up pressure in military conflict zones, such as increasing support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.”

