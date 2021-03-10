Ronda Phone Shop Robbery Described As Like A Script From An Action Film

Ronda Phone Shop Robbery Described As Like A Script From An Action Film
Ronda Phone Shop Robbery Described As Like A Script From An Action Film.

RONDA Phone Shop Robbery Described As Being Like Something From A Script Of An Action Film

The National Police of Ronda, in the province of Málaga, are still looking for the perpetrators of a robbery on a mobile phone shop that occurred last Saturday night at around 11.30pm, in the heart of town, when the pandemic curfew was already in force.

The criminals were recorded by a neighbour arriving at the door of the establishment aboard a grey coloured BMW vehicle, wearing ski-masks, and within a few minutes, they had managed to smash the main window with a hammer, enter the premises, and steal a significant number of high-end telephones, before making their getaway.

It was at this point that the robbery turned into a possible film script, as unfortunately for the thieves, when they reached the town limits, they ran into a Guardia Civil checkpoint located at Avenida de Málaga, causing them to abruptly change direction and head towards the Olivar de las Monjas neighborhood where they could join the ring-road and escape.

Incredibly, there was another Guardia Civil checkpoint at that location, so again changing direction, the thieves headed into the industrial estate, where a patrol of Local Police officers found their abandoned vehicle, as explained by the municipal Security delegate, Juan Carlos González.

The criminals managed to flee on foot, but the police have not ruled out the possibility that they might have had help from a resident of Ronda or a second vehicle.


According to sources, the vehicle used to commit the robbery had been reported stolen in Sevilla and was inspected by forensic officers to try and uncover some evidence as to the identity of the thieves, who are still at large, as reported by malagahoy.es.

