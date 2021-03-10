RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced it will invest €215,503 in road works.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, announced the road works would cost €215,503.

According to the council, the asphalting will take place on roads across the municipality, beginning on Avenida de la Torre.

-- Advertisement --



Councillor for Infrastructures, Sergio Diaz, said the Department of Infrastructures at Rincon de la Victoria council has already started the works to asphalt the west and east sections of Avenida de la Torre by the winning company.

Mayor Francisco Salado said: “This aims to correct the existing deficiencies in the municipality’s infrastructures to guarantee better conditions and maintenance, as well as safety and comfort both for pedestrians as well as for drivers.

“This council team fulfils its commitment by giving continuity to the investments that are being made to provide the municipality with better infrastructure.”

Councillor Diaz said: “The pavement in these locations is very deteriorated with sinkholes, subsidence, eroded or slippery areas, disintegrated pavement or irregularities.”

The asphalting will then continue on Los Millanes lane, as well as a section of Calle Ecuador, Calle Chile, Los Caleros, carril del Lavadero, carril Los Morenos, Calle Mistral, calle Manuel Baron, and Calle Verdial.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rincon de la Victoria Invests €215,503 in Road Works”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.