Boat blaze

A SERIOUS fire broke out on a boat moored in the Can Picafort marina on March 10 which saw emergency services called out with the area closed by the Guardia Civil in order to allow firefighters to tackle the blaze and for the rescue of one person who fell into the water.

Lady Moura

-- Advertisement --



ONE of the world’s most luxurious superyachts, the Lady Moura has returned to Palma for a few days after spending the winter in Alicante. Built in 1990 it is owned by 82-year-old Nasser Ibrahim Al-Rashid a Saudi millionaire.

Social housing

PALMA Council wants to see an extension of the Balearic Government programme which allows for the temporary takeover of empty properties owned by banks and corporate investors. The concept is that these properties are then rented to those with low incomes in need of social housing.

Mallorca 312

AFTER having to cancel completely in 2020, the popular Mallorca 312 bike race has had to postpone its planned April event, due to difficulties still being experienced by athletes and visitors in attending. The new proposed date will be October 24 but this is subject to the state of the pandemic.

Plan opposed

THE plan by the Palma Council to pedestrianize certain narrow streets in the city centre continues to receive objections and now seven neighbourhood associations have added their opposition by sending a joint letter to the council saying that this would be a pointless exercise that would not benefit residents.

Beach drones

TESTS are now being undertaken to see whether it will be appropriate to use drones with cameras and infrared sensors over the beaches of Mallorca to measure compliance with social distancing and other pandemic restrictions.

Helping the young

MONEY and furniture have been donated by La Caixa Foundation to the Amiticia Association which is based in Mallorca and offers assistance to the vulnerable in society.

Focusing on children and their families as well as those with disabilities, the Association is a non-profit entity that responds to a social demand that promotes the social inclusion of groups and their families.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Recent news in brief from across Mallorca”.