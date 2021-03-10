Priti Patel Threatens ‘Disgusting’ Thugs Who Attack Police With Jail Under Sentencing Reforms.

Priti Patel has threatened what she called ‘disgusting thugs who attack police’ with jail time under new sentencing reforms. The maximum jail term for assaulting emergency workers is being doubled to two years as the Home Secretary pledges to get tough.

Police have been subjected to shocking attacks during the pandemic – which Ms Patel described as “disgusting”. She said: “If you harm one of our brave officers then you will receive a sentence.” Ms Patel heard first hand of the risks officers face, including acid attacks, at a firearms centre in East London on Tuesday, March 9.

More than 50 officers were assaulted in Kent just last week, including 12 who were spat at while out on patrol.

Ms Patel said: “People are spitting at officers. That is not just disgusting, that is an offence and people need to know that. They have put themselves in harm’s way to protect the rest of us so as Home Secretary it is my duty and my responsibility to protect them.”

Ms Patel said has met “too many victims of crime” whose lives have “been shattered off the backs of crime and criminality. No question, that has shaped my approach and my judgment in terms of protection but also protection of our officers who are out there on the frontline every day.”

Ms Patel championed victims’ rights as a backbencher in parliament as chairwoman of a cross-party group pushing for greater protections. The Home Secretary said it is her mission to protect frontline heroes risking their lives to help the public.

