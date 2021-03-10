Portugal’s President Marcelo Makes First Speech As He Starts His New Term

PORTUGAL’S President Marcelo Makes His First Speech In Lisbon As He Starts His New Term



Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, officially started his second five-year term as President of Portugal on Tuesday, March 9, and, dividing his day between Porto and Lisbon, the 72-year-old gave a rallying speech during which he described a “devastating year for life and health, in which heroism became a constant, not simply something that happened in an instant”.

He continued, “We have to reconstruct people’s lives in the months ahead – and this means a great deal more than going back to 2019. There will only be true reconstruction when poverty is reduced. Young people are in a hurry to see a fairer Portugal. We want to affirm a patriotism of these people”.

He concluded, “We have to believe, we will believe. As Sophia Mello Breyner wrote, ‘in spite of the ruins and death, where every illusion has always ended, the strength of my dreams is so strong that exaltation is reborn from everything, and my hands are never empty’. Our hands will never be empty”.

Prime minister António Costa was clearly ‘happy’ with the overall message, saying, “at the end of such a tough year in combat of the pandemic, and trying to resist the economic and social crisis that has been created by it, the Portuguese will have been comforted by the president’s message, as it was one that looked forward to strategic solidarity and institutional cooperation”.

Marcelo stressed repeatedly the importance of democracy, “stability without swamps, renovation that avoids rupture and abuse of power”.

