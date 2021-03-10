Police Arrest Three People in Drug Trafficking Gang

POLICE have arrested three people accused of being part of a drug trafficking gang.

Officers say they have brought down the group who helped with the logistics of a drug trafficking group which operated along the Mediterranean coast.

During their investigation they also seized five drug boats, as well as vans, fuel, and navigation and communications equipment valued at more than €1,500,000.

The three people who were in charge of repairing and looking after the inflatable boats have also been arrested.

The Guardia Civil, the Tax Agency and the National Police worked together in the “Hulkcos-Perseo-Orquesta” operation.

The investgation began when members of the Tax Agency, the National Police and the Guardia Civil discovered a group who dealt with the logistics of a criminal organisation operating in the entire Mediterranean coastline.

Officers allege the group served one or more criminal organisations dedicated to large-scale drug trafficking.

They say those arrested were in charge of the acquisition, theft, maintenance and concealment of the semi-rigid boats and the different industrial buildings where the vehicles for their transport, the fuel necessary for the drug trafficking operations and the criminal organisation’s navigation and communications equipment were stored.

Police carried out searches in Alcora, Castellon. They say two of those arrested are Spanish while one is of Moroccan nationality.

