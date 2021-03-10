POLICE in Malaga have arrested a man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife.

Officers from the police arrested the man in Malaga after he allegedly threatened to kill his wife.

Members of the National Police claim they found a pistol with two magazines in the room of the man they arrested.

-- Advertisement --



The investigation began in February, when the victim went to the Unit for Attention and the Family and Women (UFAM) to report her husband.

As reported by the National Police, the partner of the arrested man feared for her life and those of her children, particularly since she knew he owned a gun.

According to the woman, the man insulted her and threatened to kill her and her children.

Officers from UFAM began an operation aimed at locating and identifying the defendant, a Spanish national.

They eventually arrested a 36-year-old man in Malaga on suspicion of domestic violence and illegal firearm possession after the the National Police found a gun and two magazines with their corresponding ammunition hidden in his room.

The man under investigation has been handed over to the Court of Violence against Women Number One in Malaga.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Arrest Malaga Man Who Threatened to Kill Wife”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.