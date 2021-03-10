Police Arrest Leader of Malaga Hashish Gang

OFFICERS have arrested ‘El Tapi,’ the leader of a Malaga hashish gang who had been wanted by police.

The man, who was leader of a large hashish gang in Malaga, was arrested alongside 46 others thought to be part of the same gang.

Officers from the Guardia Civil arrested ‘El Tapi,’ thought to leader of one of the biggest hashish gangs on the Costa del Sol, on crimes against public health.

As reported by the Guardia Civil he organised and directed the transport of hashish from the coasts of Morocco to Andalucia.

According to police, it was not easy to arrest the suspect, as he employed several gang members to provide security and cover his tracks.

However, the authorities have now arrested him after investigators from the Armed Institute had been carrying out continuous arrests of members of the gang since last summer, finally arresting 46 alleged gang members and bringing down the group.

Police say the gang had been based on the Costa del Sol, making trips to Morocco to pick up hashish.

Following a police investigation 46 people have been arrested, while police also confiscated 8,665 kilos of hashish, a firearm and several drug running boats.

The investigation was carried out by Guardia Civil in Algeciras and from the Coordination Body against Drug Trafficking (OCON-SUR), led by the Court of Instance and Instruction in Estepona.

It was also helped by the Citizen Security Units (USECIC), the Rapid Action Group (GAR) and the Reserve and Security Group (ARS).

