Piers Morgan Stands By Meghan Comments After Departure From Good Morning Britain.

AFTER the sensational departure of Piers Morgan from GMB on Tuesday, March 9, some may have thought that the controversial host would have issued an apology for the comments he made about Meghan Markle, however, in true Piers fashion, the former host stood by his words.

-- Advertisement --



Around five hours after the announcement Piers tweeted: “Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight.

“He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing.”

He followed that today (March 10) as Ranvir Singh joined Susanna Reid as host, writing on Twitter: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.

“Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

He followed this with a picture and quote of Sir Winston Churchill.

His departure came after the host telling viewers he was ‘sickened’ by the ‘two hour trashathon’, referring to the Oprah interview, accusing Harry and Meghan of likening the Royal Family to white supremacists. He had also dismissed Meghan’s account of her mental health battle, which has led to him coming under fire from mental health charity Mind.

The remarks sparked 41,000 complaints – leading to an Ofcom investigation.

Before he left the show for good, Piers clarified his comments about Meghan’s mental health.

He said: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

However, the subsequent complaints led to ITV issuing the following statement yesterday that read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Piers Morgan Stands By Meghan Comments After Departure From Good Morning Britain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.