Pensioner Found Dead after Missing Jab ‘May Have Died 12 Years Ago’

According to reports, the pensioner was found dead after missing her jab but may have died 12 years ago.

The case came to light after nurses called at the home of Christina Malley in Aberdeen, Scotland after she failed to turn up for her vaccination.

The remains of Mrs Malley, who is thought to have been in her 80s, were later discovered within the home, sparking a police investigation.

Officers are still trying to determine exactly when and how she died but fears have been raised that it may have been more than a decade ago, according to one publication.

A Police Scotland spokesman said an investigation into the woman’s death was “ongoing.”

The ground floor property has been boarded up while forensic officers examined the home for clues.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Allison Close, Aberdeen, on Thursday, 25 February 2021, after the body of a woman was found within.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The news comes as the UK has been rolling out its vaccinations.

