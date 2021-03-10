Pandemic sees births in Spain plummet to lowest since 1941.

WHILE the number of births has been steadily declining for several years, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) shows the number of newborns dropped significantly nine months after the first State of Alarm was declared.

And in December 2020, only 23,226 babies were born – the lowest in a month since INE began recording figures in 1941.

-- Advertisement --



The previous month, birth rates in Spain fell by more than 10 per cent, followed by 20 per cent in December and January 2021 (24,061), according to the institute’s Monthly Estimate of Births.

This is the first time monthly birth rates have not exceeded 25,000 in decades.

By autonomous communities, the biggest decrease was seen in Cantabria (down 27-9 per cent), Asturias (-24.7 per cent) and Valencia (-24.5 per cent).

While numbers were still down in La Rioja, Aragon and Navarra, the drop was below 10 per cent in all three.

The data was compiled using information from Civil Registries combined with historical information from the Birth Statistics, to estimate the number of births during the Covid outbreak.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pandemic sees births in Spain plummet to lowest since 1941”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.