Panasonic creates farting cat robot companion for lonely singles

PANASONIC’S Nicobo, a farting cat robot intended to keep people company should be ready for shipping this month.

Japanese multinational Panasonic, based in Kadoma, Osaka, used Japanese crowdfunding platform Makuake to obtain financial support to develop their pet robot Nicobo.

Nicobo is a cute, toy-like companion which can say a few words and fart. The idea is that the farting will make people smile and Panasonic’s aim is to help people have a better day all round.

In a press release, Panasonic said that in the times of COVID-19, they wanted something that helps to ease the burdens of communication by introducing a robotic housemate that improves people’s moods.

Nicobo will react to touch, waggle its tail and make a friendly gestures or sounds.

Nicobo, requires little attention and is content to watch its owner from a distance and fart from time to time. It will be able to repeat a single word in different ways and with different intonation to give it meaning, and if a user talks back to Nicobo it will smile.

Crowdfunding rose 112 per cent of the target amount, resulting in 11,287,600 Japanese Yen (€87,200) from the sale of the companion robots within six hours.

The price of a farting Nicobo will be around €317 if it goes on sale, although it is not known if it will be available outside of Japan.

