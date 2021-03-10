OVER 50 products compete for the Seville province Wines and Liquors Award, an initiative which aims to promote greater awareness the products and promote tourism in the local area.

This year’s competition will see a stunning variety of wines and liqueurs on offer as over 50 products from 14 wineries have been entered for the Wines and Spirits Award.

The competition aims to promote the products and increase sales along with promoting the province’s wine culture as a tourist experience.

-- Advertisement --



The president of the Provincial Council, Fernando Rodríguez Villalobos explained how the awards will go ahead despite the global coronavirus pandemic and explained that, “In the current crisis scenario, these awards are even more important, both in terms of supporting our agro-industry and boosting tourism in our region.”

The competition will have five categories which include still and sparkling white wines; still red wines; delicatessen, aromatised and sweet wines; singular wines from the province of Seville, and traditional liqueurs.

This year’s tastings will be held on March 24 and 25 with the award ceremony is due to be held in April. The president of the Provincial Council went on to explain that rather than cancelling the competition due to the pandemic they have chosen to “recreate this competition with an innovative model, adapted to these new times and in which we are pioneers”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Over 50 Products Compete for the Seville Province Wines and Liquors Award”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.