Nicola Sturgeon Threatens Future Of Sport In Scotland After Rangers Fans Breach

NICOLA STURGEON Threatens The Future Of Sport In Scotland After Rangers Fans Breach of the rules at the weekend

Nicola Sturgeon, while speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday (March 9), expressed her “anger and despair” towards the Rangers fans for “flagrantly breaching rules that the rest of us are following every day at great personal cost”, after the scenes outside Ibrox stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Scotland’s First Minister said that Rangers “could have done more to avoid this situation” and promised the weekend’s events would not go unpunished, continuing, “the fact is that elite sport is being allowed to continue just now, so that fans, deprived like all of us of so much else in life, can continue to watch and support their teams”.

She added, “It would be deeply unfair if a minority spoilt that for the majority. I very much hope that will not be the case, but given the fragility of the situation we face right now, we simply cannot turn a blind eye to what happened at the weekend, and we won’t”, stressing the government will hold talks on the matter with the football authorities, and with “certain football clubs”, and report back before the Old Firm derby match on March 21.

However, Douglas Park, the club chairman disagreed and allegedly, in a letter on Monday, accused Ms Sturgeon of a “dereliction of duty” for failing to engage with them on plans for the title celebrations, claiming the club had initiated talks on February 22 with the government and league officials, as to how best deal with the possible situation, and how they could best “utilise” manager Steven Gerrard’s ability to reach the fans.

Humza Yousaf, the Justice Secretary warned, “Frankly, if football clubs and supporters cannot get their act together then we will have to consider what future options are”, as reported by skysports.com.


