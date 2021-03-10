Nerja Calls on Provincial Council for €140,000

NERJA Council has called on the Provincial Council to pay €140,000.

Nerja Council asked for the money from the Malaga Provincial Council for funds they say should have been paid in 2019, as well as for another €140,000 for last year.

The agreement to ask the Provincial Council for the money was voted through unanimously during the last Nerja Council session after it was proposed by Mayor Jose Alberto Armijo, the Councillor for the Economy and Finance, Angela Diaz, and the spokesperson for the Municipal Group of the Partido Popular, Gema Garcia.

Councillor Angela Diaz announced the news, highlighting the importance of this request “since the purpose of this fund is to transfer money so that the municipalities can allocate it to investments, and various municipal projects for the financing are pending at this time, which will contribute to economic recovery and job creation in these very necessary moments.”

She added: “This is the fourth time that we have brought this initiative to the council, which was approved for the last time in the session.”

Councillor Diaz said: “The agreement was sent to the Provincial Council, and to date the amount requested has not been paid nor has there been any position in this regard, so once again we reiterate our request to the provincial entity.”

