Motril Announces it Will Support Military Careers

Politicians from Motril Council have met to discuss their support for military careers.

The mayor of Motril, Luisa Maria Garcia Chamorro, received the Subdelegate for Defence in Granada, Federico Gonzalez Vigo, sharing the concerns of many young people about joining the army.

Motril Council said: “Access to a military career, to the army, is an aspiration of thousands of young people throughout the country and of many people from Motril who are applying for the two annual calls for soldiers and sailors from the Ministry of Defence.

Mayor Garcia Chamorro spoke of “the commitment of the town, which has a strong link with the Armed Forces, as demonstrated by the long historical involvement of Motril with the Air Force.”

She explained she wanted Motril Council to work with other organisations to help military careers.

She said: “The army is a professional outlet and, in fact, there are many young people from Motril who are currently taking the tests and, for this, we will not hesitate to provide the army with any help that is necessary to guide the applicants, as well as a in other types of cultural or dissemination activities that contribute to this.”

