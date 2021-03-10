Minister Ábalos Confirms AP-2 Between Zaragoza and El Vendrell Will Be Toll Free

Chris King
MINISTER ÁBALOS Confirms The AP-2 Road Between Zaragoza and El Vendrell Will Be Toll Free after August

José Luis Ábalos, the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda announced this Tuesday (March 9) that the Government will not extend the concessions in the Zaragoza-El Vendrell sections of the AP-2 highway and Tarragona-La Junquera, of the AP-7 highway, that expire in August, which will means that the stretches of road will become toll-free.

Mr Ábalos told the Senate, “There are 474 kilometers of motorway, and more than 13 million vehicles that are going to stop paying €500 million each year for their use”, stating this will lead “to a new road network much more equitable, egalitarian and fair between users and territories”.

Jordi Martí, the senator of the group Esquerra Republicana-EH Bildu, and the head of Transport, has admitted that the “debate” now is to see how these roads are going to be financed, acknowledging that the Government of the Generalitat of Catalonia already has made its position known on the matter.

Currently, the department headed by Ábalos is drawing up “a study on the distribution of traffic and the needs of the state road network” in view of this new scenario, and he added, the tender for the conservation and exploitation contracts of these state highways is being prepared, as well as an operations centre to coordinate and cover the sectors in Catalonia, which will be ready “very soon”.

