‘MILESTONE’: Number of first jabs in Spain outweighs number of people infected.

Tara Rippin
CAROLINA Darias, Minister of Health : “This week we have reached a milestone: there are more people vaccinated with a single dose than people infected with the virus.”

Across the country, to date 6,655,195 doses have been distributed by the Ministry of Health, 4,989,505 have been administered and 1,447,838 people have now received both jabs for ‘full immunisation’.

Spain has seen 3,164,983 infections since the start of the pandemic.

“Tomorrow the vaccine presentation, made up of experts, will meet to assess the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people between 55 and 65-years-old. And the Public Health Commission will make a decision in the afternoon on the measures to be adopted in this regard,” added Darias.

She said the figures are following a downward trend of recent weeks, “albeit slowly”, adding that Spain is in “a period of slowdown, although it is uneven between autonomous communities”.


Thirteen Autonomous Communities are beginning to increase their incidence, said the minister, while another three are stagnating.

“The variants of the virus are worrying. The one known as the British one occupies more and more space. The path we have travelled is on steady decline, but the goal is to reach 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and once that objective is reached, it will be to reach 25 points, the culture of care and prevention is very important,” Darias warned.

