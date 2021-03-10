Met Office Issues Weather Warnings As 70mph Winds Set to Hit the UK.

WEATHER warnings are set to be in place for the next two days in the UK as Met Office warns the whole of England and Wales will be battered by thunderstorms and heavy winds.

From 9pm (UK time) on Wednesday, March 10, Brits are expected to be hit full force winds, with the strongest gusts expected in coastal areas and on hills.

The RNLI’s head of water safety Gareth Morrison said: “We would encourage everyone to follow the latest Government guidelines on what they are able to do and where they are able to go during lockdown, but for anyone visiting a coastal area please understand the risks to be as safe as possible and not put unnecessary strain on front line services.

“In a normal year around 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water.

“So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risks or entering the water.

“In particular, we ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintry seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you, and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you or someone else is in trouble.”

The Met Office warning said: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England and Wales.

“Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers.

“Gusts may reach 60-70mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon.” The wind warning is in place for all of England and Wales until 3pm on Thursday, March 11.

