MELILLA Fence Breach From Morocco Sees Three Guardia Civil Injured and two migrants



A large group of around 150 migrants attempted another massive jump over the border fence from Morocco into Melilla at around 5.15am on Monday morning it is reported by h50.es.

The incident began when Guardia Civil officers spotted a large group of people in the Nono river, and they activated the anti-intrusion protocol involving security forces on both sides of the border, Moroccan and Spanish, with units from the Reserve and Security Group (GRS) and air service also participating.

-- Advertisement --



In spite of the security forces, the migrants continued to climb the fence, with 59 getting onto Spanish soil, and in the subsequent altercation, three Guardia Civil officers were slightly injured, along with two minors from the illegal migrants.

This was the first attempt at jumping the fence in around one and a half months, when last time, a similarly large group had made the effort to get onto the Spainish side which resulted in 89 sub-Saharan Africans making it over.

On August 20, 2020, a group of around 300 migrants jumped the fence at around 6.30am, with three officers being injured, and eleven migrants, with one fatality as they fell from a height of four metres off the fence.

Guardia Civil officials have long been demanding more resources and materials to deal with these situations, asking for anti-riot gear, as it is well-known that the migrants will resort to violence in their quest to escape into Spain, even spraying battery acid onto security forces previously, and throwing human excrement.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Melilla Fence Breach From Morocco Sees Three Guardia Civil Injured”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.