Málaga’s Rosaleda Shopping Centre To Be Home Of New 4-Star Hotel

Málaga’s Urban Planning Department last week granted a building licence for a five-star luxury establishment next to the El Retiro gardens in the city, and now, they have also passed the permission for a four-star hotel to be built in the Rosaleda Shopping Center.

The hotel is planned to be six-storeys high, with 150 rooms, reaching a maximum height of 25.4 metres, and will cost an estimated €5,624,000, a project that was originally presented at the start of 2020, by the Sercotel hotel chain, with the projected opening date of late 2021, but it has taken until now to get the necessary approval.

The promotor of the project is the company Euro-Activ Promociones Integrales de Proyectos Comerciales SL & CIA. S. Com, and the hotel project will be carried out as part of the Special Interior Reform Plan (PERI) that allowed the organization and execution of the Rosaleda Shopping Center.

The ground floor of the building will contain complementary services to the hotel, such as a restaurant, multipurpose room, changing rooms, staff dining room, and gym, among others, with the hotel guest rooms being from floor two up to six, with a terrace as well

There is an obligation in the project of the construction of a car park for up to 50 vehicles, and in this regard, it is reported that the shopping center already has 50 places for this purpose in the basement level -1. Urbanism asks that it be justified that these parking lots are not part of those that are necessary for the proper operation of the commercial complex, as reported by malagahoy.es.

