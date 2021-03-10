Jerez Police Break Up Illegal Racing Gathering With 400 People Attending.

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA Police Break Up Illegal Racing Gathering With 400 People In Attendance

The Local Police of Jerez de la Frontera, last Sunday 7, broke up a gathering of around 400 people who were attending a concentration of illegal motorbike racing on the derelict grounds of the old sugar factory in the Jerez district of Guadalcacín.

Officers discovered a home-made racing circuit built out of old car tyres, with two cars and two motorbikes being confiscated for not having any valid insurance, and around 100 fines were given for failing to comply with the coronavirus restrictions, with many trying to flee as soon as the police were spotted approaching, leaving behind large amounts of alcohol which they had been also consuming illegally in public.

Jerez is of course the home of motorbike racing in Spain, with the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix held annually on the Jerez racing circuit, this year on April 30, and the police pointed out that this type of illegal concentration always gathers momentum nearer to the date of the Grand Prix, and that they have been aware of it going on at the old Guadalcacín sugar factory since 2020.

It is not difficult to understand that this type of illegal racing, without even any medical facility in case of an accident, can only be dangerous to the health of all the individuals taking part, but the thrill of racing at high-speed on an open area is clearly something that gives the participants a thrill, possibly emulating the riders they watch on television going around the real Jerez circuit, but which is conducted under a much safer and controlled environment, and by professionally trained riders.

