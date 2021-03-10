Jaén Police Arrest Three After Shooting Incident In The Street

JAÉN Police Arrest Three People After A Shooting Incident In The Street

National Police in Jaén have arrested three people as the alleged perpetrators of a brutal assault and shooting of two young people in the capital.

The Emergency service number 091 received several calls on August 24, 2020, reporting a blood-soaked man staggering along Millán de Priego street, in the direction of the hospital, and when officers located him, they found a man lying on the ground with a bullet impact with entry through the back and exit through the chest.

At first, the wounded man stated that he had come to Jaén with a friend of his in order to see a friend who lived in the Magdalena area, then claiming that four hooded people suddenly appeared, beating his friend with baseball bats and that, seeing such a situation, he fled, being shot in the back.

After assisting the wounded man to the hospital, and leaving officers to guard him, the police returned to the area where the incident had occurred and interviewed witnesses who told how three hooded men with stockings on their heads had beaten a person, and that when he fled they had shot him up to three times.

Officers observed a pistol shell struck on the ground and two impacts on the wall, but a search for the wounded man’s friend was unsuccessful, so, returning to Úbeda Hospital they eventually gained information from the wounded man to the possible whereabouts of his friend.

Questioning the two men, they gave several versions of their reason for being in Jaén that day, first that they came to do shopping, second that they came to collect €10,000 for a car that had been stolen from them, before finally admitting they came from Torreperogil in Jaén, with a kilo of cocaine, which they were intending to sell to the men who had shot one of them.

One of the assailants, a known trafficker, was quickly located and arrested by police officers, and it transpired that the two men had sold the kilo of cocaine to him for €37,000, but once the transaction had been carried out, some individuals supposedly sent by the arrested man were waiting for them at the corner of the street where the events took place, to take the money from them.

After two house searches, all five alleged perpetrators of the events were identified, with three being arrested, and the case is still ongoing, as reported by elmira.es.

