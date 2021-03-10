ITV Loses £200m Of It’s Market Value Due To Piers Morgan Leaving Good Morning Britain.

ITV’s market value plunged by £200m (€233m) after Piers Morgan announced his ‘apparent’ departure from Good Morning Britain. The controversial TV host’s shock resignation followed his row over Meghan Markle’s mental health.

Meghan raised concerns with ITV’s CEO after Piers said he didn’t believe she had suffered suicidal thoughts. She made the comments during her two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday when she said she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have been worried Piers’ words might affect others struggling with similar issues. Seniors execs wanted the 55-year-old presenter to apologise on air, however, he refused and stepped down from GMB last night.

And today, the day after the news broke of Piers’ exit, ITV’s share price slumped by 3.8 per cent. It follows a £200million (€233m) loss in profits for the network during the pandemic in the last year.

Neil Wilson, the chief markets analyst at markets.com, told The Guardian: “Investors may be a little worried about the loss of ratings for GMB – it wasn’t exactly doing that well before he joined and its primetime slot will have repercussions for ads. Love or loathe, Morgan boosted ratings. It could also be that investors are worried about an investigation over comments made by Morgan on air. You cannot be owning ITV and worry about one host, can you?”

