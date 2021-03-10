Homeless people in Wales to be prioritised for Covid jab.

PEOPLE who are or have recently experienced homelessness in Wales are to be offered a Covid vaccination as an ‘increased risk’ group, the Welsh Government has confirmed today, Wednesday, March 10.

Those included are people sleeping rough, people in emergency accommodation and the recently homeless in supported accommodation.

“It is as shocking as it is saddening that those who are homeless are much more likely to have a physical or mental health conditions which put them at a higher risk from the harms of Covid-19,” said Health Minister Vaughan Gething.

“A fundamental principle of our vaccination program is that no one will be left behind and as part of this commitment, we are already working to ensure it is as easy as possible for every eligible adult in Wales to have a coronavirus vaccine if they want one.

“Today’s guidance provides further information on how we are going to do this across organisations and government to ensure homeless people are supported to get protected and have their vaccine too.”

Last year the Welsh Government announced £50 million to provide people with safe and secure homes, ensuring they do not fall into homelessness and no-one is forced back onto the streets.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Julie James said: “Today’s announcement means we will be able to protect some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

Today’s news has been welcomed by homelessness and housing support group, Cymorth Cymru.

“We are delighted that people experiencing homelessness are being prioritised for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wales. We have worked closely with the Welsh Government to evidence the particular risks to this population, and we are really pleased that Ministers have responded through the publication of this guidance,” said Director Katie Dalton.

