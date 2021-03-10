Heinz Unveil VERY Limited Edition St Patrick’s Day Shamrock Mayonnaise.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY fans and mayo lovers will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this limited edition mayonnaise from condiment brand Heinz – in fact, it’s so limited, there are only 75 jars up for grabs!

-- Advertisement --



Made with quality ingredients and free-range eggs – with actual shamrock, grown in the fields of County Kerry – this green-hued and tasty mayo will not be around for long.

Heinz [Seriously] Good Shamrock Mayo has said ONLY 75 jars will available across the country. Customers need to visit @HeinzUK on Facebook or @Heinz_UK on Instagram to find out more – but be quick, the offer ends at the of St. Patrick’s Day itself (March 17).

Speaking about the unique launch, Maria Jantchi, Marketing Manager at Heinz UK, said: “When St. Patrick’s Day 2020 celebrations were cancelled all around the world last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we set about thinking how we could make this St. Patrick’s Day 2021 one to remember.

“And after a year of planning, testing and tasting, we are thrilled to present the first of its kind … it’s green, it’s creamy and it’s utterly delicious! It’s Heinz [Seriously] Good Shamrock Mayo. The most St. Patrick’s Day-y Mayo possible. We’re dying to hear what people think and what people serve it with. Who knows? Maybe it’ll be in stores in time for 2022 celebrations!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Heinz Unveil VERY Limited Edition St Patrick’s Day Shamrock Mayonnaise”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.