Greece to Open to All tourists from May 14 ‘Without Vaccine’

GREECE has announced it will open to all tourists from May 14, whether they have had the vaccine or not.

A politician said Greece will open to all tourists, even if they have not had the vaccine, with travellers simply have to show a negative test.

Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said the country will open to tourists from May 14, with those who have been vaccinated allowed in, as well as those who show a negative test or have antibodies.

He said: “We aim to open tourism by May 14 with specific rules and updated protocols.

“Until then, we will gradually lift restrictions if conditions allow.”

He continued: “We are approaching the exit from this dark tunnel thanks to the power of the human spirit and the progress of science.

“Please allow me to emphasise that no image could better portray the return to the normality of tourism than the Greek smile, the Greek landscape, the Greek hospitality.

“We are ready, we are ready to share the experience of liberation from the unpleasant memories of the pandemic with each and every one of our guests.”

Speaking to one publication, Theoharis said UK nationals can “book flights and start choosing the places where they want to go.”

Greece is currently rolling out its vaccine programme to inhabitants of islands with a population of less than 1,000, including Halki, Kastellorizo, Meganisi and Kythir, according to media reports.

Spain’s government has also said that this summer they expect to be welcoming British tourists.

