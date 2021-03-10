GIRAFFE and tiny horse become best friends and are totally inseparable.

It might seem an unlikely pairing for a giraffe and a mini horse to become best friends, but this pair have formed a unique bond and happily spend their lives together at their wildlife sanctuary home.

Matt Lieberman, aged 43, started the non-profit wildlife sanctuary around two years ago in order to care for animals that needed a fur-ever home or just looking after for a while. The former paramedic and firefighter and his team help orphaned and injured animals and where possible release them to the wild again after they have been rehabilitated.

The giraffe and the tiny horse become best friends and Matt explained that, ‘We had Blue the giraffe first of all, and then when Nibbles came to us we thought he would make a good friend for Blue.

‘And we were right.

‘We gave Nibble’s his name shortly after he arrived as he was constantly chasing Blue and playfully nibbling at him.

‘They hit it off straight away. Blue was very curious of Nibbles, he was constantly sticking his head over the fence to sniff and lick nibbles.’

The pair love to eat together and even sleep together and Matt spoke about their playful nature and said, ‘When they are outside of the barn they love to play. They run around and chase each other as though they’re playing tag.

‘I think Nibbles likes to think he is the boss. He is super playful, it is usually him chasing Blue. It is funny.

‘It’s like he is prematurely going through the terrible twos as he is so mischievous.

‘They don’t even like to be apart while they are asleep.

‘They nestle down in the barn together and sleep next to each other. It’s pretty cute.

‘Nibbles and Blue of course like to be together when they are eating too. You can often see them with their heads in the same bucket as they much on their food.’

Giraffe and Tiny Horse Become Best Friends