German Police Launch Manhunt after Two Bodies Are Found

GERMAN POLICE launch a manhunt after two bodies are found in an apartment in the town of Weilerbach near Kaiserslautern.

Officers launched a manhunt and urged people to stay at home and indoors after the bodies of a man and woman were found in an apartment in the German town of Weilerbach. Police began a major search operation in hopes of finding the suspect.

Police also advised people to avoid the area and said that, “The police found two bodies in a residential building. The search for a suspect is ongoing. The police increased their presence in Weilerbach. Avoid this area!”

The cause of death of the two people in the residential area is not known and police have not confirmed the cause of death. Although a police spokesman explained that, “We assume this was a homicide.

“The woman and man were not married, but were probably a couple.”

Locals were able to see a police helicopter searching the area for the suspect for several hours as it hovered in the area. Police confirmed that further officers from the nearby town of Hirschhorn had been placed on standby in case they were needed to join in the manhunt.

Police went on to explain that, “We do not rule out that the suspect is armed.

“We are currently calling on residents to stay in their buildings.

“People have to expect roadblocks and police checkpoints.”

