French Farmers Call For Frexit Referendum.

Due to the EU’s Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), Frexit campaigners have claimed farmers have “disappeared” from the country.

According to Generation Frexit, an anti-EU campaign group, the average monthly wage for farmers in France is now just €1,076. In a tweet, they said: “€1,076 is the average monthly income of a farmer Flag of France. Barely above the poverty line. “Since she has been a member of the EU, France has seen more than half of its farmers disappear. Isn’t it time to make another choice?”

The policy was drawn up to provide financial support for farmers in member states with a budget of €60billion (£51billion). Despite the huge budget, the UK received less than it paid in, while the CAP also encouraged farming practices that damage the environment.

The CAP was heavily criticised by the UK during Britain’s membership of the EU and was labelled as one of the benefits of Brexit. As a result of the decimation of the industry, they have called for France to have a second vote on its membership of the EU.

Far-right FN party calls for French ‘Frexit’ referendum on EU

France’s far-right National Front party has called for a French referendum on European Union membership, cheering a Brexit vote it hopes can boost its eurosceptic agenda at home.

The anti-immigrant, anti-euro FN, was the only major French political party to call for Britons to vote to leave the EU.

“Victory for freedom!” said FN chief Marine Le Pen, who displayed the British flag on her Twitter page. “We now need to hold the same referendum in France and in (other) EU countries.”

Her deputy Florian Philippot said it was now France’s turn to vote to leave the EU. “The liberty of peoples always wins in the end! Bravo to the United Kingdom,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our turn now #Brexit #Frexit.”

