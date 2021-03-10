Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Iker Casillas Splits From His Wife.

FORMER Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas and journalist Sara Carbonero have decided to end their relationship after four years married and two children together, according to Lecturas magazine.

The couple has been through some rough times recently and despite the announcement of their split, the couple is said to be keen to support each other during important moments in their lives.

Iker suffered a heart attack while training with Portugese side Porto last year and was admitted to hospital for a few days. The incident accelerated his retirement from professional football. Sara was then found to have ovarian cancer that had to be treated for more than a year.

Although at that time the couple maintained their privacy, Casillas said that he had not handled his wife’s treatment well, in fact, Carbonero thanked her sister for the months of support and not her husband. It was when he heard this that he suspected that the marriage was not on the right path.

Since moving back to Spain after Casillas finished playing, the couple have reportedly been living seperately, however, Sara suffered a new health setback in February and the couple have been seen together more despite being seperated.

Casillas has been to the clinic frequently with Sara and they were spotted by paparazzi leaving the hospital in the same car, leading to hopes they could get back together in the future.

The couple, who have been together since 2010 and married in 2016, have also been spotted having lunch together. Hopefully, they will be able to reconcile or at least remain close for their children.

