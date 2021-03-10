Former first lady Michelle Obama to be inducted into National Women’s Hall of Fame this year.

ALSO included on the organisation’s nine-member Class of 2021 are NASA’s first African American female engineer Katherine Johnson and PepsiCo’s first female CEO, Indra Nooyi .

This year’s biennial ceremony will take place at the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York, on October 2, 2021, with Covid protocols in place.

The NWHF will host a live virtual streaming of the ceremony, which will be free to the public.

Women who have played a major part in defining American history are nominated by the public and a panel then selects the inductees.

And as the first Black woman to serve as the first lady of the US, Obhama “has emerged as one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century,” said the organisation in a statement.

NWHF added that author and champion of numerous causes has established herself as “a strong advocate for women and girls” in the US and around the world.

Obama has helped set up many advocacy groups, including Joining Forces, an initiative she led with current first lady Jill Biden, which supports service members, veterans and military families, and Let’s Move to tackle childhood obesity.

Her first memoir, “Becoming.” The book sold millions of copies worldwide and an audio version earned its author a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.

