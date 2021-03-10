Europe agrees 4M more Covid doses to “tackle hotspots and facilitate free border movement”.

THE European Commission has reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for the supply of four million more doses of Covid vaccines which will be distributed to EU countries in the next two weeks.

“To tackle aggressive variants of the virus and to improve the situation in hotspots, quick and decisive action is necessary,” said President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

-- Advertisement --



“I’m happy to announce today (March 10) an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer….this will help Member States in their efforts to keep the spread of new variants under control.

“Through their targeted use where they are most needed, in particular in border regions, these doses will also help ensure or restore free movement of goods and people…key for the functioning of health systems and the Single Market,” she added.

Despite the current reduction in the number of deaths across the EU, due to vaccination of the elderly and most vulnerable people, the Commission is concerned by the development of a series of Covid hotspots across the EU.

The EC argued this is caused, in particular, by the spread of new variants, which are more contagious.

“The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine has proven highly effective against all currently known variants of the Covid virus. Regions like Tyrol in Austria, Nice and Moselle in France, Bolzano in Italy and some parts of Bavaria and Saxony in Germany but also in many other Member States have seen numbers of infections and hospitalisations rise steeply over the past weeks.

“This has led Member States to adopt stringent measures and even in certain cases to impose new border controls.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Europe agrees 4M more Covid doses to “tackle hotspots and facilitate free border movement””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.