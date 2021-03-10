Estepona Cocaine Gang ‘Produced 50 Kilos a Week’

POLICE have said a cocaine gang in Estepona were able to produce 50 kilos a week.

Officers from the National Police brought down the gang, which they say were able to produce 50 kilos of cocaine a week.

The gang reportedly set up in a former brothel in Estepona, where they were able to produce large quantities of cocaine.

According to police, the gang used experts to create cocaine. Officers have since arrested four people on suspicion of drug trafficking.

In the brothel, police found various areas for making cocaine, including ones for mixing it, filtering, drying, pressing and packaging it.

Police say the packaging all carried the mark XT.

Officers confiscated six kilos of cocaine from a smaller drug den belonging to the gang in Mijas, as well as around 650 litres of liquid chemicals.

They also found other chemicals used to produce cocaine, as well as 10 kilos of powders generally used to cut the drug and machinery to put the drugs together.

According to reports, the gang managed to lower the purity of the product to 70 per cent, and police believe they were able to make large amounts of money from cutting the drugs.

Police say the gang was waiting to receive a new shipment of cocaine as police were investigating.

