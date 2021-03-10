Environmental victory as Spanish Congress supports Balearic Bill

THE Balearic Government, working with the Blue Sea Alliance has obtained support from the Congress of Deputies in Madrid over protection for the Mediterranean.

A rather laborious title the ‘Bill of the Parliament of the Balearic Islands on the protection of the Mediterranean Sea under the Spanish jurisdiction of the damages that can produce the exploration, the investigation and the exploitation of hydrocarbons and other mineral substances’ hides an important decision.

First approved in the Balearic Parliament in 2018, an earlier version of the Bill to protect the environment of the Mediterranean from exploitation was actually vetoed by the National Parliament in 2017 due to a report suggesting that if implemented, it would negatively impact the Spanish public deficit.

Now however it has passed both Houses and will in due course become law, ensuring that no new concessions will be granted and only those explorations with a concession date already granted will remain in force, without the possibility of extension.

This is particularly welcome news for the Balearic Islands as they rely so heavily on unpolluted sea for numerous reasons, not the least of which being nautical tourism but it must be remembered that this decision will only affect Spanish waters and other Mediterranean countries will do as they wish.

