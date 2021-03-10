Edinson Cavani Linked With Move Away From Man Utd But Insists He’s Happy.

CAVANI has denied claims that he is unhappy with life at Old Trafford insisting that he is “Proud to wear this shirt”, amidst rumours he been in touch with Boca Juniors over a summer switch.

The 34-year-old striker has stepped up to refute claims that he is looking to move away from the Manchester club after his father Luis Cavani said his son is keen to return to South America.

Luis told TyC Sports: “My son does not feel comfortable in England and wants to be close to the family again.

“Edinson is going to end up playing in South America. I want Edinson to play in a team that fights for something important.

“Edinson had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and he would like to play for Boca. He was always seduced by the idea of playing in Boca.

“If he returns to South America he is leaning towards Boca.”

Luis went as far as to say that Cavani, who is out of contract at Manchester United this summer, will be leaving Old Trafford when the season comes to a close.

He added: “By the middle of the year he will return to South America. My son’s idea is not to continue there, he wants to return.”

Cavani, who signed a short-term contract until the end of the season, has the option of a 12-month extension. However, it has been a less than smooth career so far with the Red Devils since his switch, with the former Paris Saint-Germain player receiving a ban from the FA following a controversial social media post.

However, he has scored seven goals in 25 appearances for United despite missing a number of games.

