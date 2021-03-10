Easy Hacks to Achieve a No-Makeup Look

Scrolling through social media we come across numerous pictures of women having dewy skin, flushed cheeks and bright eyes almost every minute or two- all so subtle and minimal.

You might be wondering how weird it is that even a no-makeup look requires some basic makeup to achieve it?! The back story of every influencer & celeb’s I-woke-up-like-this’ picture does involve a bare minimum makeup they lather on before putting it out on the Internet. They’re challenging the preset notions of beauty by embracing this No-Makeup look but without spilling the beans.

Instead of being curious and guessing which flawless skin smoothies they have been consuming to look so young, fresh and glowy; give this a read. We’re about to roll out the best beauty hacks for rocking a no-makeup look after which you probably won’t need an IG filter.

This article goes out for women who love to flaunt the typical Instagram filter to give their skin a flawless finish. After all, this trend is here to stay for all the good reasons. It is super easy to embark on your no-makeup look journey once you’ve got hold of the right products.

1-Prep Your Skin

This is the first & most essential step when it comes to having naturally glowing skin. Do you know what’s the easiest way to prep? Simply wash your face with any gentle facial cleanser preferably with the one having low pH levels.

Grab on the moisturiser and dab it on your face followed by a generous amount of sunscreen. You can even make time for applying on a hydrating face mask that leaves your skin supple and moisturised. Before you begin with your no-makeup journey, prep your skin well and voila get ready to witness astonishing results.

2-Prime It!

The key to flawless skin is none other than Primer. Invest in the best eye & face primers and you’re good to go. Primer is one magical product that helps in creating the smooth canvas on which you’ll be applying the rest of the makeup. It is advised to get an illuminating primer for a dewy finish.

3-Conceal Smartly

Another important tip for a no-makeup look is to go light on the coverage. You don’t have to opt for a full coverage foundation. A tinted moisturiser or BB/ CC cream works best while going for a minimal look. The next step is to dab some concealer under your eyes or any visible spots & blemishes. Remember you’ve to use just the right amount of concealer without overdoing it.

4-Curl & Lift

In this step, all you require is a nice eyelash curler and of course a voluminous mascara that makes your eyes pop and amps up your eye game. We all know it is not always about the entire appearance, in many cases, just the eyes are enough to rock the overall look. That is the secret why certain gorgeous ladies we see on the Internet look so incredibly mesmerizing. They know how to apply makeup to make their eyes pop.

5- Seal it With A Tint

A minimal look is perfectly achieved when there’s ample tint on the cheeks to give a rosy flush. You’ll either need a tinted balm or any lip & cheek stain that brings much-needed colour to your face. Another good alternative is a cream blush. Swipe it left and right & subtly smudge it to get a beautifully blended result.

Lastly, seal your final look by spritzing a makeup fixing spray. After all, you’d want it to stay longer.

Coming to the end, above are all the basic hacks you need to know about rocking and nailing a no-makeup look within seconds! There’s no lengthy list of products to be applied. Once you’ve mastered the art of minimal look it wouldn’t take more than 5 minutes of your day to get perfectly ready!