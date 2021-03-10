Cristiano Ronaldo And Juventus Crash Out Of Champions League Again

CRISTIANO RONALDO And Juventus Crash Out Of Champions League Once Again in the round of sixteen



The Italian champions Juventus won a thrilling second-leg Champions League tie against Porto 3-2, after the match went into extra time, but it was not enough, as they lost on the away goals rule, having lost the first-leg 1-0 in Portugal, and ended up out of Europe for the third year running at the same stage.

The job became doubly hard when Porto were awarded what some saw as a dubious penalty after only 18 minutes, when Merih Demiral clumsily made contact with Mehdi Taremi, and Sergio Oliveira stepped up to tuck the penalty away and make the score 2-0 to Porto on aggregate.

Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back for the Old Lady after 48 minutes, finishing smartly into the top corner from a tight angle, and then, incredibly, for a match so much in the balance, Mehdi Taremi got himself red-carded on 54 minutes, which piled the pressure onto Porto, and sure enough, a back-post header gave Chiesa his second of the night and third of the tie to level the match up on aggregate.

Two chaotic minutes deep in extra time summed up the night’s action. First, Sergio Oliveira hammed in a low free-kick from range, with Juventus’ wall crumbling in front of him, and then Adrien Rabiot levelled at 3-3 immediately after, meaning that the game couldn’t go to penalties, and Juventus needed one more to go through, but, it was not to be, and it was Porto who go into the last eight of the Champions League.

